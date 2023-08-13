The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Brewers are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+105). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 27, or 34.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 61 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 20-41 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 51 of 117 chances this season.

The White Sox have an against the spread mark of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-32 22-39 19-27 28-43 34-53 13-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.