Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After hitting .194 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .240.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in one of 91 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 20 games this season (22.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (28 of 91), with two or more runs seven times (7.7%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|49
|.215
|AVG
|.260
|.254
|OBP
|.309
|.264
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|10
|39/7
|K/BB
|47/14
|2
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Peralta (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1).
