After hitting .194 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .240.
  • In 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in one of 91 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 20 games this season (22.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (28 of 91), with two or more runs seven times (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 49
.215 AVG .260
.254 OBP .309
.264 SLG .304
5 XBH 9
1 HR 0
11 RBI 10
39/7 K/BB 47/14
2 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 150 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Peralta (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.