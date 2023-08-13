After hitting .194 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .240.

In 59.3% of his games this season (54 of 91), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one of 91 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 20 games this season (22.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year (28 of 91), with two or more runs seven times (7.7%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .215 AVG .260 .254 OBP .309 .264 SLG .304 5 XBH 9 1 HR 0 11 RBI 10 39/7 K/BB 47/14 2 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings