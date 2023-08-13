The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .196 with seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Wisdom has had a hit in 32 of 76 games this season (42.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.2%).

He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has an RBI in 20 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .167 AVG .221 .289 OBP .291 .500 SLG .484 12 XBH 15 11 HR 8 21 RBI 17 41/17 K/BB 55/11 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings