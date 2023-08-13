Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nico Hoerner (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Blue Jays
|Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|51
|.293
|AVG
|.265
|.355
|OBP
|.316
|.430
|SLG
|.377
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|35
|RBI
|24
|32/18
|K/BB
|35/14
|15
|SB
|12
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu (0-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander tossed four scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.