On Sunday, Nico Hoerner (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .405, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 51 .293 AVG .265 .355 OBP .316 .430 SLG .377 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 35 RBI 24 32/18 K/BB 35/14 15 SB 12

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings