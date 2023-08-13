Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .223.

In 51.9% of his 79 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 3.8% of his games this season, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (20.3%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (12.7%).

In 19 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .252 AVG .197 .319 OBP .263 .317 SLG .314 6 XBH 11 1 HR 2 15 RBI 14 24/11 K/BB 25/10 4 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings