Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

Jimenez has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has homered in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven in a run in 34 games this season (41.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 82 games (40.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .303 AVG .247 .333 OBP .296 .448 SLG .460 12 XBH 16 6 HR 8 26 RBI 24 34/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

