Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 156 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, on August 13 at 1:37 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .254 with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (63 of 103), with at least two hits 27 times (26.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 103), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Swanson has driven in a run in 37 games this year (35.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 40.8% of his games this season (42 of 103), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 52
.285 AVG .222
.350 OBP .320
.500 SLG .389
22 XBH 16
10 HR 8
35 RBI 23
50/19 K/BB 62/27
1 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
  • The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Ryu (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty threw four scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians without surrendering a hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.