Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will lead the way for the Toronto Blue Jays (65-54) on Sunday, August 13, when they square off against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (61-56) at Rogers Centre at 1:37 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +110. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Hyun-Jin Ryu - TOR (0-1, 4.00 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-6, 5.17 ERA)

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 43 (54.4%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have a 33-29 record (winning 53.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays have a 3-5 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 25 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +110 - 2nd

