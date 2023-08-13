How to Watch the Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 142 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 593 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-6) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings against the New York Mets.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 20 starts this season.
- Taillon will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 6-2
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Brady Singer
|8/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Jordan Lyles
