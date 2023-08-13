George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 142 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 593 total runs this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings against the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start four times in 20 starts this season.

Taillon will look to pitch five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays W 6-2 Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Jameson Taillon Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles

