Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Hyun-Jin Ryu, who will start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch will be at 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+110). The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -135 +110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with 25 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 16-18 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of its 117 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-28 29-28 25-27 36-29 41-39 20-17

