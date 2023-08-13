The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Morel has recorded a hit in 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.6%).

In 24.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (34 of 74), with two or more RBI 14 times (18.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .265 AVG .255 .313 OBP .346 .508 SLG .526 15 XBH 17 8 HR 10 32 RBI 23 51/10 K/BB 49/17 3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings