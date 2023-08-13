Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs and four RBI), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in 76 of 108 games this season (70.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41 games this season (38.0%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (39.8%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.255
|AVG
|.245
|.326
|OBP
|.303
|.470
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|30
|37/15
|K/BB
|56/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.20), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among pitchers who qualify.
