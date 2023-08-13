2023 AIG Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Lilia Vu is the in the lead at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open after three rounds of play. Vu is shooting -9 and is +300 to win.
AIG Women’s Open Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 2:55 AM ET
- Venue: Walton Heath Golf Club
- Location: Tadworth, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,881 yards
AIG Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Charley Hull
- Tee Time: 9:20 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-9)
- Odds to Win: +225
Hull Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|19th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|4
|0
|3rd
|Round 3
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|4th
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 9:10 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +250
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|7th
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|19th
|Round 3
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|4th
Lilia Vu
- Tee Time: 9:20 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-9)
- Odds to Win: +300
Vu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|1
|1
|33rd
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|3rd
|Round 3
|67
|-5
|7
|2
|1st
Angel Yin
- Tee Time: 9:10 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-8)
- Odds to Win: +550
Yin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|E
|3
|3
|33rd
|Round 2
|69
|-3
|3
|2
|8th
|Round 3
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|1st
Ally Ewing
- Tee Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +800
Ewing Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|3
|1st
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|1st
|Round 3
|75
|+3
|3
|6
|49th
AIG Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Linn Grant
|6th (-6)
|+1200
|Minjee Lee
|28th (E)
|+1600
|Jin-young Ko
|17th (-1)
|+1800
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|17th (-1)
|+2500
|Jiyai Shin
|7th (-5)
|+3000
|Ayaka Furue
|44th (+2)
|+3300
|Allisen Corpuz
|17th (-1)
|+3300
|Andrea Lee
|7th (-5)
|+4000
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|28th (E)
|+4500
|Rose Zhang
|44th (+2)
|+4500
