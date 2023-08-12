Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- In 48 of 94 games this year (51.1%) Grandal has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (8.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.5% of his games this season, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|50
|.233
|AVG
|.254
|.306
|OBP
|.332
|.341
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|26/11
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.65 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 1.65 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .193 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.