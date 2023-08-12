Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 12 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .245 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

In 48 of 94 games this year (51.1%) Grandal has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (8.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.5% of his games this season, Grandal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 50 .233 AVG .254 .306 OBP .332 .341 SLG .385 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 26/11 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings