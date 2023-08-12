On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.

In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.5% of his games this year, Gomes has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (27 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .273 AVG .271 .306 OBP .313 .432 SLG .444 11 XBH 13 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 29/6 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings