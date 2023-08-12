On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .272 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
  • Gomes has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.
  • In 10.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.5% of his games this year, Gomes has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 34.2% of his games this season (27 of 79), with two or more runs five times (6.3%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 41
.273 AVG .271
.306 OBP .313
.432 SLG .444
11 XBH 13
4 HR 5
22 RBI 22
29/6 K/BB 30/6
0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (142 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.87 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.232 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th.
