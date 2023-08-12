White Sox vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 12
The Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) and Chicago White Sox (47-70) meet on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (1-1) for the Brewers and Jesse Scholtens (1-4) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-1, 1.65 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.06 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens
- The White Sox are sending Scholtens (1-4) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
- Scholtens is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Scholtens will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 2.8 innings per outing.
- In nine of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Woodruff (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 1.65, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .857.
- Woodruff has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
