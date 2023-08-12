The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert square off against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog White Sox have +135 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 27, or 34.6%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 19 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 5-14 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of its 116 opportunities.

The White Sox have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-31 22-39 19-27 28-42 34-52 13-17

