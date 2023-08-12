Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (47-70) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The Brewers will give the ball to Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06 ERA).

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

White Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (34.6%) in those games.

Chicago has a mark of 5-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (485 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule