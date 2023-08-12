MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Saturday, August 12
Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Saturday, including Pablo Lopez and the Twins going up against Taijuan Walker and the Phillies.
Read on to find the likely starters for every game on the calendar for August 12.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Allan Winans (0-0) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will look to Denyi Reyes (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Saturday.
|ATL: Winans
|NYM: Reyes
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|-
|ERA
|-
|-
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (13-3) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Chris Bassitt (11-6) when the teams play on Saturday.
|CHC: Steele
|TOR: Bassitt
|21 (121 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (139.2 IP)
|3.12
|ERA
|3.87
|8.4
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -115
- CHC Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (8-6) when the teams meet Saturday.
|DET: Manning
|BOS: Bello
|10 (53.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (108.2 IP)
|4.89
|ERA
|3.64
|6.6
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -200
- DET Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-3) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will look to Shawn Armstrong (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.
|CLE: Williams
|TB: Armstrong
|9 (49.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (31.1 IP)
|2.90
|ERA
|1.15
|8.9
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -150
- CLE Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Rays
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Sandy Alcantara (4-10) when the teams face off Saturday.
|NYY: Cortes
|MIA: Alcantara
|12 (63.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (149.1 IP)
|4.97
|ERA
|4.34
|9.5
|K/9
|7.5
Live Stream Yankees at Marlins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Lopez (7-6) to the hill as they face the Phillies, who will counter with Walker (13-4) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|MIN: Lopez
|PHI: Walker
|23 (141.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (126.2 IP)
|3.81
|ERA
|4.05
|11.0
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Twins at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- MIN Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-2) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Andre Jackson (0-0) for the game between the teams on Saturday.
|CIN: Williamson
|PIT: Jackson
|15 (75.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (22.2 IP)
|4.42
|ERA
|5.16
|7.6
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates
- CIN Odds to Win: -115
- PIT Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (3-8) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Jake Irvin (3-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|OAK: Medina
|WSH: Irvin
|16 (79 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (84 IP)
|5.47
|ERA
|5.04
|9.0
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -120
- OAK Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Royals Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (3-7) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (3-3) when the clubs face off Saturday.
|STL: Matz
|KC: Ragans
|24 (99 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (42 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|3.86
|8.5
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Royals
- STL Odds to Win: -140
- KC Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Royals
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (1-1) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Jesse Scholtens (1-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|MIL: Woodruff
|CHW: Scholtens
|3 (16.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (50 IP)
|1.65
|ERA
|3.06
|11.6
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Brewers at White Sox
- MIL Odds to Win: -160
- CHW Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Spencer Strider (12-4) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Jose Quintana (0-3) for the game between the teams Saturday.
|ATL: Strider
|NYM: Quintana
|23 (132.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23.2 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|3.42
|14.4
|K/9
|6.1
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will look to J.P. France (8-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.
|LAA: Anderson
|HOU: France
|20 (104.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (95 IP)
|4.92
|ERA
|2.75
|7.4
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Angels at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -190
- LAA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Astros
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Streaming: FOX (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Rich Hill (7-11) to the hill as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Zac Gallen (11-5) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.
|SD: Hill
|ARI: Gallen
|23 (122 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (149.2 IP)
|5.16
|ERA
|3.37
|8.0
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -150
- SD Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (6-3) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|TEX: Heaney
|SF: Cobb
|22 (113 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (117.1 IP)
|4.14
|ERA
|3.30
|9.4
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -125
- TEX Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Giants
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (2-3) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin (7-4) for the game between the clubs Saturday.
|COL: Lambert
|LAD: Gonsolin
|19 (53.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (93.2 IP)
|5.57
|ERA
|4.42
|7.9
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -300
- COL Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Dodgers
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to George Kirby (10-8) when the teams face off on Saturday.
|BAL: Irvin
|SEA: Kirby
|16 (48 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (135.2 IP)
|5.44
|ERA
|3.32
|8.3
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -160
- BAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
