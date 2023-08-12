The Seattle Mariners (63-52) will attempt to keep an eight-game winning streak alive when they host the Baltimore Orioles (71-45) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (10-8) against the Orioles and Cole Irvin (1-3).

Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Irvin - BAL (1-3, 5.44 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners' Kirby (10-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.32 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

He has 16 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

George Kirby vs. Orioles

The Orioles rank 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.422) and 135 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 6-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-3) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 48 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.44, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .279 against him.

Irvin is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Irvin will try to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging three innings per appearance.

He is looking to have his fourth straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

