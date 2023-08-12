Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Brewers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Yankees.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.563) and total hits (116) this season.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Robert enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .375 with two homers.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 78 of 112 games this year (69.6%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (25.9%).
- In 25.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.4% of his games this season, Robert has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.270
|AVG
|.272
|.327
|OBP
|.324
|.602
|SLG
|.530
|33
|XBH
|29
|16
|HR
|15
|32
|RBI
|33
|53/12
|K/BB
|81/12
|4
|SB
|12
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Woodruff (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 1.65 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .193 to his opponents.
