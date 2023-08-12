Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on August 12 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 71 of 109 games this year (65.1%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (26.6%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Candelario has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (45.0%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 4 .245 AVG .313 .333 OBP .313 .452 SLG .375 26 XBH 1 6 HR 0 24 RBI 0 43/18 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings