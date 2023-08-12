Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ian Happ (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 78 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 106th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (69 of 113), with multiple hits 25 times (22.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.3% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (37.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|55
|.233
|AVG
|.255
|.352
|OBP
|.384
|.398
|SLG
|.415
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|20
|62/38
|K/BB
|54/40
|4
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 142 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Bassitt (11-6 with a 3.87 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.87), 31st in WHIP (1.232), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
