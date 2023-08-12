The Toronto Blue Jays (65-53) host the Chicago Cubs (60-56) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (11-6) for the Blue Jays and Justin Steele (13-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (11-6, 3.87 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (13-3, 3.12 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (13-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.

Steele is trying to collect his 14th quality start of the season.

Steele will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 21 appearances this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays will send Bassitt (11-6) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.87 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 24 games.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Bassitt has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 34-year-old's 3.87 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.232 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th.

