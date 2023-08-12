The Toronto Blue Jays (65-53) and the Chicago Cubs (60-56) will go head to head on Saturday, August 12 at Rogers Centre, with Chris Bassitt getting the nod for the Blue Jays and Justin Steele taking the mound for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET.

The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-115). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (11-6, 3.87 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (13-3, 3.12 ERA)

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 43, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 43-35 record (winning 55.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 21-25 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +130 - 2nd

