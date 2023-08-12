Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will hit the field on Saturday at Rogers Centre against Chris Bassitt, who is expected to start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch will be at 3:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago is 10th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Chicago has scored 588 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele (13-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Steele has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays W 6-2 Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home Justin Steele Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals - Home Jameson Taillon Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.