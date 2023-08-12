Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cody Bellinger will be among the stars on display when the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Cubs matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. Chicago and its opponent have finished below the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 9.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those contests.

Chicago is 21-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 116 games with a total this season.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-28 28-28 24-27 36-29 40-39 20-17

