On Saturday, Christopher Morel (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Morel has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 18 games this year (24.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this season (45.2%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (19.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 of 73 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .265 AVG .256 .313 OBP .349 .508 SLG .526 15 XBH 16 8 HR 10 32 RBI 22 51/10 K/BB 47/17 3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings