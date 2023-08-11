You can find player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Luis Robert and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox heading into their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI (116 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.

He's slashing .271/.325/.563 on the season.

Robert has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 61 RBI (100 total hits).

He has a .251/.316/.434 slash line on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 24th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 21st, 1.048 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 5 6.0 2 2 2 5 4 at Nationals Jul. 31 6.0 4 2 2 5 3 vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1 at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Kopech's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 125 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 55 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .290/.374/.473 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with three walks and two RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 88 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .227/.308/.399 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.