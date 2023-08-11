On Friday, August 11 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) visit the Chicago White Sox (47-69) at Guaranteed Rate Field in the series opener. Corbin Burnes will get the ball for the Brewers, while Michael Kopech will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog White Sox have +145 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

White Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.42 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.43 ERA)

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 34 (57.6%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (35.1%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+280) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Luis Robert 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.