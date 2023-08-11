The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 127 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .387 this season.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 479 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.384 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-10) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has five quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Guardians W 7-4 Away Michael Kopech Noah Syndergaard 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers - Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Jameson Taillon 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Kyle Hendricks 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.