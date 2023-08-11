Friday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (47-69) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 11.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (9-6) for the Brewers and Michael Kopech (5-10) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (35.1%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (479 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule