The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 53 of 89 games this year (59.6%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (28.1%).

He has hit a home run in one of 89 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 19 games this year (21.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 31.5% of his games this year (28 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 49 .218 AVG .260 .250 OBP .309 .269 SLG .304 5 XBH 9 1 HR 0 10 RBI 10 36/6 K/BB 47/14 2 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings