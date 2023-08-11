Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.219 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-0) against the Mets.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Madrigal has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this season (61.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (21.7%).
- He has homered in one of 60 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.3% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3%.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (35.0%), including five multi-run games (8.3%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|.280
|AVG
|.263
|.347
|OBP
|.314
|.364
|SLG
|.338
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|11
|10/5
|K/BB
|7/4
|4
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Berrios (9-7) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 19th, 1.191 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
