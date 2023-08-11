Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Yankees.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .563.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Robert is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Robert has gotten a hit in 78 of 112 games this season (69.6%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (25.9%).

In 29 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.9%, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 38.4% of his games this season, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 57 .270 AVG .272 .327 OBP .324 .602 SLG .530 33 XBH 29 16 HR 15 32 RBI 33 53/12 K/BB 81/12 4 SB 12

Brewers Pitching Rankings