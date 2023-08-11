Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .277.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 21st in slugging.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 48 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .245 AVG .272 .333 OBP .351 .452 SLG .511 26 XBH 22 6 HR 10 24 RBI 29 43/18 K/BB 45/18 1 SB 5

