Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Blue Jays - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ian Happ (.462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 78 walks while batting .241.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 101st in slugging.
- In 68 of 112 games this year (60.7%) Happ has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (14.3%).
- He has scored in 41 of 112 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|54
|.233
|AVG
|.250
|.352
|OBP
|.382
|.398
|SLG
|.413
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|20
|62/38
|K/BB
|54/40
|4
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Berrios aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.