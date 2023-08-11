On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .275.

In 59 of 80 games this year (73.8%) Jimenez has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has driven home a run in 33 games this year (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least one run 32 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .301 AVG .247 .333 OBP .296 .436 SLG .460 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 24 33/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

