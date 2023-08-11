Jose Berrios tries for his 10th win of the season when his Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) host the Chicago Cubs (59-56) on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Berrios (9-7) versus the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-7, 3.38 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (1-2) takes the mound first for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 20 appearances this season, he has a 3.35 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .241 against him.

Assad is looking to secure his third start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In 10 of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will send Berrios (9-7) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.38, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.191.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).

