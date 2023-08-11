Cubs vs. Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 11
Jose Berrios tries for his 10th win of the season when his Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) host the Chicago Cubs (59-56) on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Berrios (9-7) versus the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-7, 3.38 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.35 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad
- Assad (1-2) takes the mound first for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has a 3.35 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .241 against him.
- Assad is looking to secure his third start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- In 10 of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (9-7) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.38, a 3.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.191.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 23 starts this season.
- Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.38), 27th in WHIP (1.191), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).
