Player prop bet options for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 124 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.335/.395 on the year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with four walks.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 104 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 27 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.377/.550 on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 7 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (9-7) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 19th, 1.191 WHIP ranks 27th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 5 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 5.1 7 1 1 4 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 117 hits with 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .267/.342/.445 on the season.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 9 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 115 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.326/.399 so far this season.

Springer enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Guardians Aug. 9 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

