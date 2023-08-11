George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays play Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 582 total runs this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad heads to the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs.

Assad has two starts of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 2.7 innings per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished 10 without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home - -

