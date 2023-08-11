How to Watch the Cubs vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays play Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.
- Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 582 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad heads to the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs.
- Assad has two starts of five or more innings this season in two chances. He averages 2.7 innings per outing.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished 10 without allowing an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
