Christopher Morel -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, on August 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Morel has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 45.8% of his games this year, Morel has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (19.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .265 AVG .264 .313 OBP .358 .508 SLG .543 15 XBH 16 8 HR 10 32 RBI 22 51/10 K/BB 46/17 3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings