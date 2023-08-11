Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .251 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn has recorded a hit in 75 of 106 games this season (70.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (20.8%).

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (14.2%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 40 games this season (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (40.6%), including three games with multiple runs (2.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .257 AVG .245 .330 OBP .303 .482 SLG .389 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 31 RBI 30 35/15 K/BB 56/14 0 SB 0

