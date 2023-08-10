The Indiana Fever (7-22) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (14-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Prime Video.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Fever

Minnesota scores 5.2 fewer points per game (79.9) than Indiana gives up (85.1).

Minnesota is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Indiana allows to opponents.

The Lynx have a 10-4 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.7% from the field.

Minnesota's 31.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Indiana have shot from beyond the arc (37.5%).

The Lynx are 3-3 when they shoot better than 37.5% from distance.

Minnesota and Indiana rebound at the same per game average, 34.3 boards a contest.

Lynx Recent Performance

The Lynx have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 78.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, one point fewer than the 79.9 they've scored this season.

Minnesota has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 84.9 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 84.6 it has surrendered this year.

The Lynx's last 10 outings have seen them make 6 three-pointers per game while shooting 30.3% from deep. Both numbers are below their 2023 averages of 6.4 makes and 31.4%.

Lynx Injuries