Wednesday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the New York Yankees (59-55) taking on the Chicago White Sox (46-69) at 8:10 PM ET (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-6) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (4-5) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The White Sox have been victorious in 26, or 34.2%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 22-42 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (470 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule