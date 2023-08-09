Luis Robert will lead the Chicago White Sox into a matchup with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 126 home runs.

Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with 470 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.385 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (4-5) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has three quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Clevinger has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians W 7-4 Away Michael Kopech Noah Syndergaard 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 8/11/2023 Brewers - Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Jameson Taillon 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Kyle Hendricks

