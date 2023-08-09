Seiya Suzuki -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 56 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this year (30.0%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (40.0%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 48 .230 AVG .266 .317 OBP .337 .329 SLG .435 10 XBH 16 3 HR 6 19 RBI 18 43/19 K/BB 55/21 2 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings