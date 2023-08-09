Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Patrick Wisdom -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Mets.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while batting .198.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 32 of 75 games this year (42.7%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (13.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 75), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 20 games this season (26.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.167
|AVG
|.225
|.289
|OBP
|.295
|.500
|SLG
|.492
|12
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|17
|41/17
|K/BB
|54/11
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander went three scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.65 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
