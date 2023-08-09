Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 109 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .275 with 54 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 69 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.1%.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 48 .571 AVG .272 .640 OBP .351 .905 SLG .511 5 XBH 22 1 HR 10 3 RBI 29 2/4 K/BB 45/18 1 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings