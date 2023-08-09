Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on August 9 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks while batting .259.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has homered in 15% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has an RBI in 36 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.285
|AVG
|.231
|.350
|OBP
|.333
|.500
|SLG
|.392
|22
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|20
|50/19
|K/BB
|58/27
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.65, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
